Sam Raimi teases the impact of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The Infinity Saga may have drawn to a close, with Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe well underway, but the reverberations of Avengers: Endgame will continue to be felt around the franchise for a long time to come.

We’ve seen it already in projects including Spider-Man: Far From Home, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye to name but four, all of which were either directly influenced by the events of the superhero epic, or tried to escape from the shadow it had cast.

That theme continues next month in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with director Sam Raimi teasing that the characters in his mind and reality-warping sequel will be dealing with the fallout and consequences of the final battle against Thanos, as per an official press release from Marvel Studios and Disney.

“Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are interested in the characters. Who are they? What could they have become? Did they make the right choices? Even in Avengers: Endgame, choices were made that some of the characters in our movie regret. They see the repercussions of that in this film, which is really interesting. The continuance of Marvel Studios stories can be so rich, and we’re able to explore it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

We still don’t know a lot about Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing, other than the fact it’s destined to be as wild and wonderful as we’ve been promised, so we’re very curious to see how Endgame impacts the story’s major players, especially when they’ve already got plenty to be dealing with on their own.