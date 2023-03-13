Sam Raimi wants Bruce Campbell back on screen for more ‘Evil Dead’ movies

If you’re a fan of the Evil Dead franchise and wish it would return to its roots and bring back Ash, played by Bruce Campbell, here’s some good news for you: Director Sam Raimi said he would love to make more movies with Campbell.

In a deep dive in Empire Magazine, Raimi said despite a new entry coming out with all new characters, he also wants to get back to what made the franchise pop even after all these years, and that’s the inimitable presence of Campbell. That new entry, by the way, is called Evil Dead Rise and features all new characters.

It takes the nuts and bolts of the franchise (the Deadites and the Necronomicon), and adds all new characters. However, Raimi said he wants Ash. In 2015, Ash actually did come back in a TV show called Ash Vs. Evil Dead, which ran through 2018. After Campbell did the trilogy, a 2013 reboot came out that centered around a new character named Mia Allen (Jane Levy). Raimi said he wanted to combine elements of both.

“That character, Mia, was great, so I was very interested. We had been talking about an Evil Dead IV for the other branch of that universe, and we were worried a little bit about a collision. Ash Vs Evil Dead is what that morphed into. But I always thought there was room for both. I still think there’s room for all sorts of Evil Dead movies. I don’t think they cancel each other out.”

Raimi said he not only wants to reunite with Campbell, but also producer Rob Tapert.

“I love working with Bruce and Rob. I love it as a producer because they’re really good partners, but I also like being supported by them as the director. So I hope that is on the cards eventually.”

In a recent interview with Bloody-Disgusting, Campbell provided a little preview of what to expect in the new film. He was an executive producer on it along with Raimi, Tapert, and director Lee Cronin.

“It’s when mommies go bad. We dragged it out of the woods. We’re in an urban environment, which gives it a really gnarly feel. I think people are in for trouble. I feel sorry for audiences in advance!”

He said there were less “finger guns” and more “real shit going down. These guys took it real seriously.” Also, the special effects are incredible, he said.

“No one will ever be able to make fun of the Evil Dead special effects ever again as long as I’m alive. They used to love to do that; cheese-ball effects, garden hoses spewing stuff. Well, you know what? Eat it, bitches, because this is good stuff you’re about to see!”

Evil Dead Rise hits theaters on April 21.