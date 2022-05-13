Sam Raimi has said the only way he'd return is alongside his Webhead.

Sam Raimi is fresh off his first theatrical release in nearly a decade, and first superhero flick in 15 years, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but has said what it would take for him to return to helm Spider-Man 4.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times about his time directing Doctor Strange 2, Raimi spoke about his past with Spider-Man and his thoughts on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Much like most Spidey fans, Raimi thoroughly enjoyed No Way Home, but it’s his comments on returning to direct a Spider-Man movie again that are most interesting.

“I loved No Way Home. I thought it was a complete audience thrill ride. The crowd I was with were ooh-ing and ahh-ing, and it had a great heart to it. It was great seeing my old friends again. I love Spider-Man. And I love Tom Holland in the role. [But] if I made a Spider-Man movie, it would probably have to be with Tobey or he’d break my neck.”

He also reaffirmed that he doesn’t think he’ll ever make a continuation of his original Spider-Man trilogy when speaking with Screen Rant. With the Holland films are “so successful”, he hasn’t looked into a return just yet.

“I currently don’t have any plans to make Spider-Man 4. And they’re so successful with the new Spider-Man series that I don’t know if that’s gonna happen or not. I haven’t pursued that.”

Raimi’s signature horror flair made its return with Doctor Strange 2, harkening back to his days on the Evil Dead trilogy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently in cinemas.