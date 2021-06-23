Nobody’s going to deny that Samuel L. Jackson is one of the coolest dudes in Hollywood, not to mention of the industry’s most fashionable actors. Whether he’s rocking a three-piece suit or an altogether more unique ensemble, the man knows how to dress, and for his 70th birthday celebrations in 2018 he even wore a custom vest emblazoned with the titles of every single movie he’s ever starred in, which is a lot.

One of the other sartorial sidelines Jackson is famous for, is sporting customized t-shirts based around his back catalogue, as well as current and upcoming projects. He recently celebrated Star Wars Day with a Pulp Fiction and Mace Windu crossover in honor of Yoda, revealed a Captain Marvel tee that hinted at Carol Danvers’ third act ensemble, and now he’s marking Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard topping the box office by sporting a cartoon version of Darius Kincaid, which you can check out below.

Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Topping The Box Office 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not a lot of people could get away with ordering custom clothing touting their own success and then posting it on social media, but Samuel L. Jackson definitely can. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard might not be much to write home about, but Jackson clearly had a ball shooting the buddy sequel in Europe, and any film where he spins multiple variations on the word motherf*cker is guaranteed to draw in fans.

Salma Hayek is already teasing a potential third outing for the Kincaids and Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce, and having debuted at the summit of the box office charts, the $50 million follow up is well on its way to being profitable, so Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard might not be the last time Jackson has to get kitted out.