Samuel L. Jackson Says He Doesn’t Deserve To Be Called A Legend

With almost 200 film and television credits to his name dating back to 1973, Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most consistently prolific actors of the modern era. Despite working solidly for decades as a regular collaborator of Spike Lee and picking up bit parts in major films like Goodfellas, Patriot Games and Jurassic Park, though, it wasn’t until Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction arrived in 1994 that Jackson became a genuine movie star after snagging an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in an instantly iconic performance.

Since then, the 71 year-old has become one of the most recognizable and popular names in the business after starring in countless box office smash hits, smaller independent projects and no shortage of straight-to-video thrillers. And with a back catalogue of roles that’s every bit as impressive as it is eclectic, you’d imagine that Jackson has more than earned the privilege of being called a modern day Hollywood legend.

However, the man himself certainly wouldn’t agree with that, and in a recent interview, he revealed that he doesn’t feel deserving of such a lofty honor being bestowed upon him by his fans and peers.

“Legends are people who accomplish things that can’t be accomplished by other people, or did something that’s super extraordinary. I just persevered through hard work and doggedness to get where I am.”

Ironically, Jackson made these comments directly after being handed the Legend of Cinema Award at the Savannah Film Festival. But as much as he tries to downplay his accomplishments, you’d have to go to the ends of the earth to find someone that hasn’t seen at least a handful of movies that star Samuel L. Jackson. After all, his profile is arguably higher than ever these days after the Django Unchained actor found an entirely new audience thanks to his recurring role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Nick Fury, a character who’s now set to get his own Disney Plus series.