Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Which Avenger Is His Favorite

Nick Fury’s essentially the dad of the Avengers, seeing as he brought the team together in the first place and they fight each other when he’s not around. He probably couldn’t pick a single favorite of his superhero kids if he was asked, then. But Samuel L. Jackson has no problem with that, as he’s revealed who his personal top pick out of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is in a new interview.

In a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary actor was pulling questions from a bowl, with the last one grilling him over his favorite Avenger. Here was his response:

“Nick Fury, because he’s me (chuckles). Actually, Black Widow.”

So, there you have it. Sorry Iron Man, Cap, Thor et al. Jackson’s given his vote to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. And if you don’t believe us, here’s the proof:

You can see why Jackson would’ve gone for Black Widow. Though he’s shared the screen with a great deal of the franchise’s leading men and women, he worked closely with Johansson in his early appearances. In particular, Iron Man 2 and The Avengers, so it makes sense that she would remain his favorite of the team. Jackson might also be trying to remain diplomatic, though, given that Black Widow is the next Marvel movie to hit cinemas.

Within the MCU itself, Fury and Romanoff are also close, as working with Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. gave Natasha a new purpose after she defected from Russia. You might wonder if there’s a place for him in the upcoming origins film, then. While a cameo role would add up, the actor has previously said that we shouldn’t expect to see him in Black Widow.

Samuel L. Jackson‘s last MCU appearance came in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which teased his new organization manned by Skrulls – which is probably S.W.O.R.D. So don’t worry, he’ll be back in the eyepatch sometime soon.