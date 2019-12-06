Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury Reportedly Returning For Captain Marvel 2

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been the backbone of the MCU ever since he strolled into Tony Stark’s house in the final seconds of Iron Man. Since then, the character’s been a big player in getting us to where we are today, either as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. or working behind the scenes with his network of contacts.

His most recent prominent appearances have been in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the former, we saw him befriend and assist Carol Danvers in the 1990s, while in Far From Home we thought we’d seen him help out Spider-Man before the post-credits reveal that he’d been the Skrull Talos all along. The last we saw of the actual Nick Fury was him relaxing somewhere in space, which now appears to have been a teaser for Captain Marvel 2.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that the Endgame re-release post-credits scene featured the Hulk, and that a Ms. Marvel show was in the works – Fury will indeed be back for the sequel, which will be about the Kree invasion of Earth and show Captain Marvel leading the fight both in space and on our planet to stop it. But where does Nick Fury fit into all this?

Well, as a close personal confidant and generally on-the-ball kinda guy, it makes sense that he’d have advance notice that this war is a possibility. And if he knew about it, it’s absolutely within his character to counter it before it ever becomes a problem, hence why he’s in space at the end of Far From Home.

Right now it’s difficult to work out exactly where he is though, with his relaxing surroundings not looking like Mar-Vell’s secret laboratory or anywhere we’ve previously seen. In addition, he could theoretically be in Earth’s orbit still, but the fact that we only see stars from the craft’s windows seems to hint they’re in deep space.

Whatever his plans prove to be, I’m happy Jackson is sticking around for Captain Marvel 2. With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans having both apparently said their goodbyes (though don’t rule out future cameos), it’s nice to still have a character who’s been with the MCU since its inception.