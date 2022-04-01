The Samuel Jackson/Uma Thurman Pulp Fiction reunion at the Oscars was apparently just a warm up for what the two actors have in store for us in the near future. The two celebrated thespians are teaming up for comedic crime thriller called The Kill Room.

Jonathan Jacobson will write the dark comedy, and Nicol Paone (Friendsgiving) will direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie’s plot involves a hitman, his employer, played by Jackson, and Thurman as an art dealer. The assassin inadvertently becomes an art sensation, and hijinks ensue.

Paone, who started out on the website Funny or Die, said getting to direct the movie was something she never imagined happening, especially not with such a high pedigree of actors.

“Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams. Every moment they’re onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions.”

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the new movie. They also mentioned that the casting of this movie was like a “dream.”

“The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true. We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills.”

Thurman, who’s known not only for Pulp Fiction but also the Kill Bill movies, currently appears in the Showtime series Super Pumped. Jackson recently won an honorary Academy Award at the Oscars.

The forthcoming film has yet to be assigned a release date.