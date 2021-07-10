Samuel L. Jackson Knows Who He Wants In Hitman’s Bodyguard 3

Based at the current rate Ryan Reynolds is firing out movies, if he decides that a sequel to Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is something he’s interested in, then chances are it’ll happen sooner rather than later. Having wrapped the buddy sequel in early 2019, Reynolds moved straight onto Free Guy, then Netflix duo Red Notice and The Adam Project via a voice role in The Croods: A New Age, while he’s currently hard at work on AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited opposite Will Ferrell.

That’s a strong work ethic if ever there was one, and his co-star Samuel L. Jackson is hardly shy when it comes to lending his talents to as many projects as humanly possible either, so the motor-mouthed duo with a shared love of creative profanity could well find themselves teaming up for a third time as the beleaguered Michael Bryce and infamous assassin Darius Kincaid in the not too distant future.

Salma Hayek has already been teasing the possibility of a threequel, which would add one more person to the dysfunctional and now official family dynamic between Bryce and the Kincaids. As for who it could be? Jackson has one idea that makes a whole lot of sense.

“We already figured it out. We’ll get Penélope Cruz to be Sonia’s sister and we’re gonna set him up.”

Hayek and Cruz have been best friends for over 20 years, and it probably wouldn’t take much convincing to have them re-team in a Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard setting. The recent second installment wasn’t great by any means, but the cast were clearly having a ball traveling to some exotic locations while firing one-liners, guns and barbs at each other, so you’d imagine it isn’t the sort of gig Cruz would turn down, especially when her longtime pal is also involved.