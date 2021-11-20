Samuel L. Jackson reportedly turned down this popular film on streaming

Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ starring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is dominating the streaming charts. The 2005 drama is currently a top ten film on Hulu in the United States, according to FlixPatrol.

It was reported that Samuel L. Jackson was offered a role in Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ but ultimately turned it down. Jackson was allegedly given the part of Levar, a local kingpin, which Billy Duke later portrayed.

Jackson allegedly told an interviewer that he declined the role because he felt that 50 Cent was an inexperienced actor who didn’t earn the right to star in a Jim Sheridan film. Ironically enough, a year after Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ was released, 50 Cent and Jackson were co-stars in 2006’s Home of the Brave.

Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ was inspired by the rapper’s life story. The film follows Marcus “Young Ceasar” Greer (50 Cent), who begins selling drugs to make ends meet after his mother was tragically murdered. Despite making a lucrative amount of money, Greer has his sights on becoming something bigger: a rapper.

Throughout the movie, Greer experiences some hardships, including getting shot numerous times during a robbery. Greer’s past haunts him when he decides to change his life after the shooting as his old associates won’t allow him to leave the drug business.

The film also stars Joy Bryant, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Omar Benson Miller, Terrence Howard, Viola Davis, and Ashley Walters. Upon its release, the movie only generated $46.4 million worldwide compared to its $40 million budget.

Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ is streaming on Hulu.