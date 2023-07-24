Samuel L. Jackson’s Marvel pleas open the door to the MCU’s most risqué crossover yet

If there is one Marvel actor that should get a say in what his character does next, it’s Samuel L. Jackson. Unfortunately, Kevin Feige’s iron grip over the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse means every little chess piece needs to be perfectly put in its place for the gameplay to unfold as planned.

What Jackson really wants is to get a piece of the action over in Wakanda, but some fans seem to be taking his words quite literally. In an interview with Vulture, the Secret Invasion actor was asked whether he was allowed any input in Fury’s storylines, to which he replied, in the most Samuel L. Jackson fashion, “Well, no. Or you would’ve seen my ass in Wakanda.”

Of course, he meant, Fury would be featured in the Black Panther films or even get to visit the fictional African country at some point during one of his own Marvel outings. But Marvel fans took the quote and ran away with it.

It gets worse and worse from this point on, with Reddit users taking the metaphor arguably a step too far. Come on, leave Goose out of it!

Jackson’s words were actually quite insightful, with the actor sharing that “all the Black people in the Marvel universe” are asking to “chill” in Wakanda. Apparently, the answer from Feige and co. has always been a hard “no.”

“I asked many times, ‘When do I get to go to Wakanda?’ And they’re like, ‘No.’ ‘Why? I know Wakanda is there. And I know about T’Challa. Why do I never encounter them?.'”

Well, Sam, as long as you keep your pants on, we think Marvel should let you do absolutely anything you want to. Honestly, how cool would a Fury x Shuri team-up be? Even their names sound incredible put together.