San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Has Officially Been Cancelled

The Coronavirus pandemic still hasn’t peaked in most regions and the haziness surrounding how long the global lockdown will last is wreaking absolute havoc on the entertainment industry. 2020 is going to be one of the worst years for Hollywood ever at this rate, with most major movies having their release dates delayed and the overwhelming majority of projects that were either already shooting or set to start filming this year also being halted.

But it’s not only the movies and television shows themselves that are being impacted by this when it comes to the entertainment industry, as tons of conventions have also been forced to close their doors and cancel upcoming events and now, in news that should surprise absolutely no one, the biggest convention of them all has fallen victim to the pandemic. Yes, we’re talking about Comic-Con.

Confirmed via a press release sent out earlier today, San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled outright for the first time in its half-a-century-history. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown orders in California. And though the organizers tried their best to see if there would be a way to make it work, they’ve now made the unfortunate decision to pull the pug on the event. However, it will still return next year, with the July 22nd-25th weekend already being locked down for 2021.

While the entertainment industry has endured writers’ strikes, global depressions and even a World War, nothing’s come close to impacting it like the Coronavirus has. And with Comic-Con now announcing that their San Diego convention will no longer be going forward, thousands and thousands of people – be it those who work in the industry or the fans themselves – have suffered yet another major blow. At this point, we can only hope that this all ends soon and we can resume life as normal by the end of the year.