Sandra Bullock hints at a potential hiatus from acting

With an enviable, decades-long career, it seems Sandra Bullock will be fully dedicated to a more personal cause in coming years: motherhood. According to Variety, the Premonition actress hinted at her hiatus at the SXSW Film Festival, where she unveiled her new romantic adventure, The Lost City.

Directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, the upcoming feature also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt, whose presence in the film came about through a rather uncanny source. “He and I both have the same hairdresser,” the Bird Box star began. “She told him to do my movie and she told me to do his movie. I am not joking, that’s how it happened,” she added, alluding to her role in the upcoming assassin showdown, Bullet Train, led by Pitt.

The Lost City sees Bullock as a widowed romance novelist whose latest book tour is eclipsed by the model who graces the covers, as played by Tatum. Her book’s fact-based plots about an ancient culture offer credible clues to the location of a priceless treasure, causing Radcliffe’s billionaire to kidnap Bullock in order to recover it.

Meanwhile, Pitt plays a former NAVY Seal who helps Tatum rescue Bullock from the remote island where the ancient treasure is thought to be buried.

'The Lost City' character posters 1 of 7

Click to skip













Click to zoom

Fans spanning many generations turned up to view the Paramount Pictures release, not to mention the lengthy Q&A that followed. When asked if she would be doing more community-based creative work similar to her production efforts on George Lopez’s self-titled sitcom, her response wasn’t what the audience was expecting.

“I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities. I would love to [continue doing that] when I’m done being a mom. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds.”

Bullock has two adopted children, an 11 year-old son Louis and an 8 year-old daughter Laila, who she mostly keeps out of the spotlight, so the Oscar winner could be gone for a while if she plans on taking a break until they’re in their mid-to-late teens.