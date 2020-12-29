Here’s How Sandra Bullock Could Look As Madame Web In Spider-Man 3

Even the most ardent comic book fans would struggle to justify the existence of a Madame Web solo movie, but that hasn’t stopped Sony from putting the project into active development for a second time.

Back when The Amazing Spider-Man franchise was set to launch a litany of sequels and spinoffs that failed to materialize, Cassandra Webb was just one of many names linked to their own adventure, which has to be up there with the rumored Aunt May prequel as one of the most pointless ideas floated in the studio’s offices.

Undeterred, though, Madame Web was announced once again in September 2019 as part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless tasked with writing the script. And given that the duo’s previous works include Dracula Untold, The Last Witch Hunter and Gods of Egypt, expectations should be adjusted accordingly.

Now, some new fan art from SPDRMNKYXXIII imagines the character making her debut in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, cleverly drawing inspiration from Sandra Bullock’s turn in Bird Box to imagine how she’d look in the role, which you can check out below.

Sandra Bullock Is Madame Web In Spider-Man 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While the chances of Madame Web appearing in the aforementioned threequel are virtually non-existent, especially with an A-list star like Bullock, Sony seem intent to make her part of their rapidly expanding universe nonetheless. In the comic books, she’s never been anything more than an exposition-spouting supporting player, one typically depicted as an elderly woman who relies on a life support system to survive that hasn’t actually battled any villains. So, unless Sazama and Sharpless have a drastic reinvention in store, it’s difficult to see how she could take center stage in a blockbuster of her own.