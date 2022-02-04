Sandra Bullock recalls pulling leeches from Channing Tatum’s butt

Sandra Bullock has been on our screens for so long that it’s hard to pinpoint her most notable role.

The Oscar winner, whose rom-com catalogue includes Two Weeks Notice with Hugh Grant and The Proposal opposite Ryan Reynolds, is about to add another one to the roster. Bullock is set to team up with Channing Tatum for romantic adventure The Lost City, which comes to theaters next month.

In an interview with Variety featuring Bullock and Tatum, the stars recall shooting a particularly hilarious scene which involves Bullock’s character removing leeches from Tatum’s butt, which makes sense within the context of The Lost City, given that it takes place in the jungle.

“We had his trainer in the budget. We had his blanched chicken and broccoli in the budget. He would be up at 4, going for a swim in the ocean. He worked so hard for a comedic moment that he knew needed to look and be a certain way. And I spent the remainder of the day just looking at it all, having long monologues to his bits and pieces.”

First images revealed from Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City' 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

The Lost City marks Tatum’s return to leading status, as the Magic Mike star took a break to focus on himself, even contemplating quitting acting altogether. Bullock, however, has remained busy. After back to back Netflix successes — Bird Box and The Unforgivable — she still has the action thriller Bullet Train coming up, which is releasing on July 15.