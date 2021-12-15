Sarah Jessica Parker’s Razzie nominated performance is a hit on Netflix

The Golden Raspberry Awards have a rich history, with many absolutely awful or critically panned movies getting their just desserts for their assaults on the senses. Sometimes though, the movies get their revenge. I Don’t Know How She Does It is making a return from its Razzie nomination and climbing up Netflix’s rankings.

The romantic comedy stars an all-star, stupidly strong cast featuring Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City), Pierce Brosnan, Kelsey Grammer, Christina Hendricks, Olivia Munn, and Greg Kinnear. Released in 2011 and to almost complete critical drubbing, I Don’t Know How She Does It is making a return on Netflix and is cracking into the top 10 according to FlixPatrol. Frankly, we don’t know how it’s done it.

In this fairly standard romcom story, Kate Reddy (Sarah Jessica Parker) is a finance executive who is juggling two kids, her job, and husband Richard Reddy (Greg Kinnear) but things just aren’t working out for her in any of these aspects. Suddenly, a mysterious new man enters her world in the form of Jack (Pierce Brosnan) and the duo goes on a journey of discovery about themselves.

It’s originally based on a book of the same name by controversial author Allison Pearson who is best known now for voicing various poorly researched opinions. So in other words, exactly what you’d expect. The film has a startling 17% on Rotten Tomatoes and was the role that won Sarah Jessica Parker a nomination at the Golden Raspberry for Worst Actress – but lost out to Adam Sandler (for his role as Jill in Jack and Jill). Parker didn’t have a great year and had two nominations in that category – for her role in this, and for her role in New Year’s Eve.

I Don’t Know How She Does It is available to stream right now on Netflix, but beware of the Razzie nominated performance — unless maybe that makes it even more appealing.