Scaredy cats name the best horror movies that created a false sense of security

Horror fans are securing a collection of the films that create a false sense of security before exploding with terror.

Redditor cheemsgyaru started this spoiler-riddled discussion by asking, “Which horror movie does the best job of lulling you into a false sense of security?”

They made the first selection: the 2006 comedy-horror Severance, which they claim is “not the best film” but fits the prompt because it’s “about some workers who go to a company retreat in the woods and are brutally tortured by sadistic killers lurking in the woods.” The Redditor equated it to “an episode of The Office where the team unexpectedly gets kidnapped and viciously mutilated.”

As far as critically-acclaimed gems go, another user chose Oscar-winner Rosemary’s Baby because it’s “45 minutes of a well-shot, well-acted movie about nothing and then all of a sudden it’s totally fucked and it’s been fucked for a while but you’re not sure how long.”

Many others clearly agree, as Rosemary’s Baby is the highest-upvoted selection.

Another highly-upvoted pick is Audition. “The entire first half of the film is a fake-out . . . ” wrote FZWZ69, “and before you have the chance to breathe, it takes a hard left turn into F**kdatville.”

Other fraudulently-serene flicks include Drag Me To Hell, Creep, and The Fly.

We’d like to nominate From Dusk Till Dawn because, although the criminal elements didn’t exactly make us secure, it made us secure that there wouldn’t be any vampires. Boy, were we wrong.

The Reddit selections plus From Dusk till Dawn fall into a genre that we call “from calm to chaotic.”