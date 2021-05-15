Scarlet Witch Will Reportedly Join The [SPOILERS] In The MCU

Up until WandaVision premiered on Disney Plus, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch was little more than a B-tier supporting character in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, that’s changed significantly after the actress’ incredible performance in the reality-bending series won her a whole new legion of fans, and set her up for much bigger things to come.

Not only did Kevin Feige say she’s the most powerful superhero in the entire franchise, but it was also made clear that she’s more than capable of destroying the entire world if she gets the inclination. Olsen will be back to cause havoc for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but where she heads after that remains unclear for now.

Of course, there’s been a lot of talk that she could be the bridge towards introducing the X-Men into MCU canon given her comic book history as the mutant daughter of Magneto, but a new rumor claims that she’ll be joining the roster of the Midnight Sons, with the cult favorite team reportedly getting their own movie.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the project in some fashion, and it won’t be the last, either, but with Moon Knight, Blade, Ghost Rider, Helstrom and Hannibal King also named as other members of the lineup, it’s not something that’ll happen in the immediate future given that the first two are the only ones to have been confirmed for the MCU so far, and even then it’ll be next year at the earliest before we see them on our screens. Whether it’s Midnight Sons or not, though, one thing we can guarantee is that Scarlet Witch will be making an impact all across the studio’s Phase Four slate.