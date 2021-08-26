Scarlet Witch Will Reportedly Be The Villain In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

The MCU has been thrown into an array with the multiversal storytelling that is creeping in thanks to the Loki Disney+ series, and the upcoming Spider-Man film, No Way Home, but it seems things are set to be turned up a notch during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and according to reports we now know our villain.

According to Entertainment Journalist Grace Randolph, sources confirmed to her that Wanda Maximoff will be the villain in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. In a post to social media, she shared this news along withs stating that Scarlett Witch will take on “EVERYBODY”.

Randolph explained that she had heard the reports circulating online that Wanda will take on characters from both the SONY universe and Fox universe as well as the MCU during the film. Her post was to clarify that she hadn’t heard confirmation of who the characters would be but did know that she will be the villain in the film, something that hadn’t been widely reported prior.

It may not be the most surprising turn to see Wanda take on the role of the villain within the film given where her character left off at the end of WandaVision. With the multiverse opening up and her exploration of the darker magical elements to find a way to return her kids to the realm of the living, Wanda will likely need to defy Doctor Strange and other heroes to get what she wants.

The plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t known to this stage and its release is quite some time away so it’s likely we’ll learn plenty more about the film before it launches on March 23, 2022.