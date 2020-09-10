Scarlett Johansson’s Reportedly Talked To WB About Playing The DCEU’s Dove

There’s no rule that says actors can’t play a role in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU, and there are plenty of stars that have straddled both sides of the divide. Ryan Reynolds famously played both Green Lantern and Deadpool, while Idris Elba made the transition when he suited up as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad after five appearances as the MCU’s Heimdall.

Zachary Levi, Laurence Fishburne, J.K. Simmons, Djimon Honsou and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje have all appeared in both of Hollywood’s premiere shared universes, too, while Taika Waititi and Michael Keaton will be joining them when The Suicide Squad and The Flash arrive. You can even add Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Tom Hardy, Josh Brolin and numerous others to the list if you count actors that have starred for both Marvel and DC without having necessarily shown up in one or both of the interconnected mythologies.

And the list doesn’t end there, either. With her decade as part of the MCU set to draw to a close (aside from future cameos, of course) when Black Widow finally hits theaters, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash and National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which were correct – that Scarlett Johansson is considering the possibility of crossing the divide as well, after reportedly holding talks with Warner Bros. about joining the DCEU.

First Look At Hawk And Dove In New Titans Photo 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel, the 35 year-old has been offered the role of Dawn Granger, better known as the second incarnation of Dove. Usually depicted as one half of a crime-fighting duo alongside Hawk, WB are said to be more interested in leveraging Johansson’s star power and having her headline another female-driven superhero blockbuster that would bring the hero into the DCEU, even though Hawk and Dove already currently feature on Titans.

While nothing is for sure just yet, and it remains to be seen if the actress even has any interest in jumping straight into another major franchise, a talent of Scarlett Johansson‘s caliber would certainly be a solid addition to the franchise’s roster of heroes.