Scarlett Johansson may be one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but she’s also a mom.

Johansson, who recently married comedian Colin Jost and has four-month-old named Cosmo with him, said that her 7-year-old daughter Rose doesn’t exactly seem too excited about her brother.

The actress appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 14 with Sing 2 costar Bono and shared an anecdote about what it’s like in the Jost/Johansson household.

“I would say she’s pretty neutral about it, which I think is a good thing,” she said. “She’ll come home and she’s talking a mile a minute and I have to stop and remind her, ‘Say hi to your brother.’ And she goes, ‘He’s so cute,’ and is going on and on.”

This type of behavior is totally acceptable to Johannson, as she realizes that “being seven is pretty psychedelic.”

The pendulum swings both ways apparently, because Johannson said the brother is more concerned with his own body parts than his sister anyway.

“He just discovered his feet which is like the biggest thing ever,” she told Degeneres.

The Black Widow star also said she can already see their little personalities shining through.

“My daughter, she’s a little bossy, I don’t know where she gets that from, she’s very headstrong,” Johansson said. “And he’s just putting his feet in his mouth, so he’s pretty laid back.”

Earlier this year, according to another story ET did, Johansson said she was loving being a new parent to Cosmo.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son,” she said. “It’s been wonderful. I’m in a ‘baby bliss bubble.'”