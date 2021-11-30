We’ve all seen Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans share the screen in the Marvel universe many times across the various Captain America and Avengers movies. But did you know the Black Widow and Steve Rogers stars actually co-starred in a totally different type of project several years before either of them entered the MCU? The odds are you didn’t, as the film in question has fallen into obscurity in the years since. That said, it’s now making a surprise comeback on streaming.

As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, 2007 rom-com The Nanny Diaries is the eighth most popular title on HBO Max across the world right now. No doubt, the presence of Johansson and Evans on the cast list is what’s caused movie fans around the globe — it’s proving particularly popular in South America and Africa — to rediscover this long-forgotten flick.

The Nanny Diaries stars ScarJo as Annie Braddock, a college graduate who goes to work as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York City. Ensconced in their home, Annie has to juggle their dysfunction, a new romance with her “Harvard Hottie” neighbor (Evans), and the spoiled brat (Nicholas Art) in her charge. Laura Linney, Alicia Keys, Paul Giamatti and Donna Murphy also feature.

Yes, you read that right. Johansson and Evans play love interests in this movie, so if you were one of those Marvel fans who wanted Steve and Natasha to get together, then this is the film for you. The duo is definitely the number one reason to check this one out, as it’s not exactly a critical darling, what with its 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Scarlett Johansson will next be heard in Sing 2, hitting theaters from Dec. 22, while Chris Evans stars in Lightyear, coming next June. The Nanny Diaries isn’t streaming on HBO in the United States, but you can rent or buy it from Amazon, Vudu and other VOD platforms.