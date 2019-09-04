Scarlett Johansson Says Black Widow Died With Honor In Avengers: Endgame

Despite its popularity, there were a fair few controversial elements to Avengers: Endgame. One example is the tragic fate of Black Widow. When Natasha and Hawkeye discover one of them needs to die on Vormir in order to claim the Soul Stone, the former Russian assassin sacrifices herself so that both her best friend can live and get his family back and, by extension, so that half the universe will be saved.

Some felt that Black Widow didn’t deserve a death like this and should have got a happier ending. Scarlett Johansson has now given her thoughts on how her character was written out, though, and says that she believes it’s fitting for Nat to receive a “bittersweet” fate and that she was “excited” to give her an honorable death.

“The finality of it was sad, but I was excited to die with honor. It felt in-character that she would sacrifice herself, of course for humanity but actually for her friends, for the people she loves. It was bittersweet.”

The Russos have previously defended the death many times, even citing the moment as the “most heroic” ever in the MCU. They’ve spoken on why Hulk couldn’t resurrect Nat with the gauntlet as well and explained why Black Widow’s death didn’t get as much attention as Iron Man’s. The answer, they say, is because they knew that her own movie was on the horizon.

That is one silver lining to Natasha’s exit, that Johansson will soon be back in the role – perhaps one last time – in Black Widow. The film, partially set prior to Avengers: Infinity War, will finally dive into Agent Romanoff’s past and see her encounter other graduates of the Red Room as well as the mysterious Taskmaster. You can look forward to it arriving in theaters on May 1st, 2020.