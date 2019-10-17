Scarlett Johansson Says Black Widow Movie Will Give Fans Closure

Black Widow will offer fans “closure” for the story of Natasha Romanoff in the MCU, according to star Scarlett Johansson. In this year’s Avengers: Endgame, the OG Avenger met her end when she sacrificed herself for the greater good on the planet Vormir. In the upcoming prequel movie, we’ll finally get to explore her origins a little and see ScarJo lead her own Marvel solo vehicle for the first time. And it sounds like it’ll do a fitting job of closing the book on the character.

ET caught up with Johansson on the red carpet at the premiere for Jojo Rabbit and asked her what we can expect from Black Widow. “What are we gonna get out of the new movie?” the actress asked, before answering with: “Closure.” She then went on to joke: “I don’t know if I can take it anymore without any closure. It’s too exhausting.”

Obviously, Johansson is intentionally not saying too much about the film here and is mostly just echoing the interviewer’s words to avoid spoiling anything, but we can perhaps read something into her use of the word “closure.” After all, it makes it sound a lot like this will be her final time playing Natasha, certainly in a substantial way.

This is interesting to hear though, as just a few days ago, Johansson described Black Widow as “a standalone franchise,” which hinted that there could be a sequel or two. There may be an explanation here, however. The first film will star Natasha but further outings could follow with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, the second Black Widow, in the lead. This is what We Got This Covered has heard from our sources, after all. Not to mention that the actress may just be playing coy as well, as there’ve also been rumblings that she’s not done with the MCU yet.

In any case, Black Widow is now wrapping up shooting ahead of its release in theaters on May 1st and with any luck, we’ll have a trailer before the year is out.