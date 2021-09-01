Scarlett Johansson Has 2 Movies Dominating Disney Plus Right Now

Scarlett Johansson stars in two of the most popular movies on Disney Plus right now. As of this Wednesday, September 1st, two of the twice Oscar-nominated actress’ Marvel efforts are trending on the streaming service’s top 10 worldwide. As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, 2012’s The Avengers is the ninth most viewed film on D+ today while this summer’s Black Widow is several places higher up the ranking in third, behind Pixar’s Luca in second and Emma Stone’s Cruella in the number one spot.

It’s no surprise that Black Widow is once again trending on the platform as it enjoyed one of D+’s biggest ever openings when it debuted on the site the same day as in theaters back in July. Obviously, though, this release strategy ended up causing an acrimonious split between Johansson and the studio, with the star suing Disney over it. That’s why they’re not trying that again with Shang-Chi, which opens exclusively in cinemas this weekend.

Speaking of, Marvel fans may well be reminding themselves of the most recent MCU entry in the run-up to Shang-Chi‘s arrival, so that no doubt also accounts for BW‘s high placement in the top 10. As for The Avengers, following her supporting role in Iron Man 2, the iconic team-up event was where Natasha Romanoff really made her mark on the franchise as she played an integral part in stopping Loki’s invasion.

Her popularity in that movie was what initially got fans hoping that Marvel would give Natasha her own spinoff, something that ended up taking a whole nine years to materialize. Unfortunately, due to the lawsuit, not to mention Nat’s death in Avengers: Endgame, it’s likely to be Scarlett Johansson’s final outing in the role. The Black Widow mantle will be continued, however, by Nat’s sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who’ll reappear in Hawkeye, premiering on Disney Plus this November.