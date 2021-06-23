Scarlett Johansson To Receive American Cinematheque Award

It feels as though Scarlett Johansson has been around forever, but the actress is still just 36 years old. That being said, part of her longevity is down to the fact that she’s been winning acclaim for her talents dating back almost a quarter of a century, and she was already on her seventh feature film by the time Robert Redford’s 1998 drama The Horse Whisperer saw her singled out for particular praise.

Personally and professionally, though, the last couple of years have arguably been the best of her career. Since the beginning of 2019, Johansson became the highest-paid actress to ever star in a superhero movie thanks to Avengers: Endgame, and she’s finally set to make her solo debut when Black Widow comes to theaters and Disney Plus in just a couple of weeks.

New Black Widow Photos See Natasha And Yelena Facing Down Taskmaster 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On top of that, she became just the twelfth star in history to land two Academy Award nominations in the same year after being shortlisted in the Lead and Supporting Actress categories for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit respectively. If that still wasn’t enough, then she joined some illustrious names as this year’s recipient of the MTV Movie & TV Generation Award, and the accolades won’t stop coming.

Scarlett Johansson will become the 35th name to be honored with the American Cinematheque Award, as part of the nonprofit organization’s annual fundraiser. It’s something of a ceremonial title above all else, though, but past honorees have included heavy hitters like Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Sean Connery, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jodie Foster, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, Robert Downey Jr., Spike Lee and many more, so it’s pretty illustrious company to find yourself in.