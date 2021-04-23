Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Wants To Fight Doctor Doom In MCU

When Alfred Molina was recently offering up the first major details surrounding his return as Doctor Octopus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, he revealed that director Jon Watts told him that “in this universe, no one really dies,” which could easily apply to the superhero genre in general, where death is more of a minor hindrance than a game-changing plot development.

Naturally, the MCU’s most recently deceased have found themselves linked to returns on an almost alarmingly regular basis, with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff barely going canonically cold before the rumor mill ignited and named them in conjunction with multiple upcoming feature films and Disney Plus exclusives, many of which aren’t even officially in development at Marvel Studios.

Here's How Bryan Cranston Could Look As The MCU's Doctor Doom 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The latest addition to the whirlwind of speculation comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who reports that Johansson wants to fight Doctor Doom in a future MCU project. The tipster doesn’t offer any further information as to the how, what, when, where or why this is all going to go down, though, so as it stands, the details amount to an actress who isn’t under contract and has been killed off in continuity allegedly voicing her desire to battle against a villain that hasn’t been announced or confirmed for any movies or TV shows.

Obviously, Victor Von Doom is expected imminently given that the Fantastic Four reboot is starting to come together behind the scenes and will pick up some serious momentum once director Watts finishes up his duties on No Way Home, and while we’ll be seeing Scarlett Johansson again in July when Black Widow finally arrives, as a prequel it might not leave any obvious narrative doors open for a return. However, the multiverse certainly does…