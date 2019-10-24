Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark Returning To Theaters This Weekend

Good news, young horror fans! Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is returning to the big screen this weekend through Halloween. Those who missed the theatrical release the first time around or just want to be terrified again can flock to one of the over 1,500 cinemas in the United States to catch the special showing.

The bone-chilling flick was directed by Andre Øverdal and produced by Guillermo del Toro. After over four years of waiting for this chilling adaptation to come to fruition, fans were delighted last year when they heard it was finally moving forward. The PG-13 film definitely didn’t disappoint, either. It was scary enough to give audiences more than a few frights, while still being kid-friendly enough to allow a family to enjoy the experience together, too.

The movie’s based on Alvin Schwartz’s creepy children’s series of the same name and takes viewers back to America in 1968. A few friends from the small town of Mill Valley find themselves confronted with the dark secrets of the Bellows family after discovering a book of scary stories written by a young girl named Sarah. As the teens soon discover, the horrifying tales have a way of taking on a life of their own. As they start to get picked off one by one, they realize that they have to figure out a way to stop Sarah and confront the twisted history of the Bellows family before it’s too late.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark Reveals The Red Dot In New Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The film was an overwhelming success, grossing just shy of $100 million on an estimated $25 million budget. Now, moviegoers can enjoy the scares all over again just in time for Halloween.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will be playing in select theaters nationwide from this weekend until October 31st. Be sure to check your local listings to see where it’s showing near you.