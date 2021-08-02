Schitt’s Creek Star Possibly Joining Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Cameras are now rolling on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, but the full cast list being kept tightly under wraps for now. In fact, outside of returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, only two new additions have been made.

Obviously, one of them is a pretty big deal within the context of the entire franchise, with Jonathan Majors being announced as Kang the Conqueror last September, before making his debut in the Season 1 finale of Loki. The other newbie is a replacement that lends further weight to Young Avengers speculation, after Freaky and Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton replaced Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang.

Lilly may have let slip that Corey Stoll was poised to make the comeback nobody was asking for as Darren Cross, but a new image has ignited talk that Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy could be poised to board Quantumania after he was spotted out and about with Rudd in London, as you can see below.

When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021

BTS Gallery For Ant-Man And The Wasp Takes Us Closer To The Teeny-Tiny Action 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While it could always be as innocuous as two friends having dinner, let’s not forget that Benedict Wong was seen hanging out with Simu Liu in Australia long before he was confirmed for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while Russell Crowe and Jeff Goldblum were spied taking in a game of rugby with Thor: Love and Thunder duo Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth before either was officially named for the movie.

Levy won four Emmys and a Golden Globe thanks to co-creating, starring, writing and directing Schitt’s Creek, which has become one of the most beloved sitcoms of the modern era, so fans would be thrilled were he to join Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, although it’s by no means a guarantee.