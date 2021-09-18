Schitt’s Creek Star Signs Netflix Deal, Will Write And Direct New Rom-Com

When Schitt’s Creek first began airing in early 2015, it was viewed as the latest in a long line of sitcoms that would generate decent viewing figures and trundle along for several seasons without ever really troubling the zeitgeist. While that was true for a while during early seasons on Canada’s CBC and Pop TV in the States, once the show was added to Netflix it became a genuine cultural phenomenon.

Now widely regarded and heavily lauded as one of the finest sitcoms of the modern era, Schitt’s Creek bowed out in suitably spectacular fashion after the final season swept the board at last year’s Primetime Emmys, bagging top honors in virtually all of the major categories, with the entire core creative team being recognized for their acting, directing and writing contributions.

Co-creator, star, writer, director, producer, Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy victor Dan Levy has now become the latest big name to sign an exclusive development deal with Netflix, and he’s already settled on his first project. As per Deadline, the 38 year-old will pen and helm a currently untitled romantic comedy.

Levy is still under contract with ABC until next summer, so the TV side of his deal won’t kick in until then, but he’s clearly not wasting any time getting to work for Netflix, which is the smart move when his popularity and name value are at an all-time high.