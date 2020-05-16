Home / movies

Scooby-Doo Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About Scoob!

By 2 hours ago
x

Yesterday (May 15th), Warner Bros. released Scoob! on VOD and fans have mixed feelings about it. There was a lot of hype for the animated flick, seeing as it’s the first big budget Scooby-Doo film since 2004, but now that it’s here a lot of people don’t know what to make of it.

WB is clearly hoping to launch a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe off the back of this movie, with the film featuring many other classic cartoon characters such as Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg). Like in many of these cases, though, some viewers think the franchise-fuel gets in the way of what folks signed up for: a new adventure with Mystery Incorporated, here voiced by Will Forte (Shaggy), Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne) and Gina Rodriguez (Velma).

Here are just a few of the reactions going around on social media…

‘Not enough Scooby-Doo’ is a complaint we see a lot.

Having said that, everyone loves Jason Isaacs’ Dick Dastardly, with many feeling that this new take on the old Wacky Races villain steals the show away from the heroes.

See? Dick’s getting a lot of love right now.

For others, it didn’t really hit the spot, so they’re turning to the real best Scooby-Doo movie ever made – the classic that is 1998’s Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. 

New Poster For Scoob! Showcases Mystery Inc. And Company
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

It should be made clear, though, that some really did enjoy it.

Painfully average but…Velma is hot. So, you know, there’s good and bad.

Seeing as we’re in the actual apocalypse, it would’ve been nice to get a better Scooby-Doo movie than the one we got.

WGTC’s own Matt Donato gave Scoob! a three-star review and described it as “an enjoyable-enough start” to a Hanna-Barbera universe, though he noted that it may leave “Mystery Inc. superfans feeling robbed of the Scooby-centric reboot that such a title suggests.”

You can make up your own mind by checking out Scoob! this weekend, as it’s now available to rent or buy. If you’ve already seen it, though, be sure to let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...