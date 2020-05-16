Scooby-Doo Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About Scoob!

Yesterday (May 15th), Warner Bros. released Scoob! on VOD and fans have mixed feelings about it. There was a lot of hype for the animated flick, seeing as it’s the first big budget Scooby-Doo film since 2004, but now that it’s here a lot of people don’t know what to make of it.

WB is clearly hoping to launch a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe off the back of this movie, with the film featuring many other classic cartoon characters such as Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg). Like in many of these cases, though, some viewers think the franchise-fuel gets in the way of what folks signed up for: a new adventure with Mystery Incorporated, here voiced by Will Forte (Shaggy), Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne) and Gina Rodriguez (Velma).

Here are just a few of the reactions going around on social media…

Just watched SCOOB! Definitely have mixed feelings about this one. Most of the characters felt empty and the story is hollow and full of topical references. I also noticed some corner cutting with the animation. I dig the Hanna Barbera references though🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Vt15DCKDsO — Saberspark (@Saberspark) May 15, 2020

‘Not enough Scooby-Doo’ is a complaint we see a lot.

letting scoob sink in a bit more. I keep rewatching the intro and wishing the movie had the same like. Zaniness as the intro they did had Feel like the movie was trying way too hard to be a cinematic universe starter with every animated kids film trope ever it lost a lot of this. pic.twitter.com/KMqShEUOV2 — Ryan T. Frog (Commissions Open!) (@RyanRibbity) May 16, 2020

Having said that, everyone loves Jason Isaacs’ Dick Dastardly, with many feeling that this new take on the old Wacky Races villain steals the show away from the heroes.

So… can we all agree that no matter how you felt about the film, that this man was one of the best parts about it?#SCOOB pic.twitter.com/E8lZnuS8Ty — John Guerra (@Scourgey) May 16, 2020

See? Dick’s getting a lot of love right now.

A super short Scoob! review: The best part of Scoob is actually Dick. I'm down for a Dick Dastardly movie. pic.twitter.com/U9PRCNbk3M — The Great Beanzaru (@Coblin_Toota) May 16, 2020

For others, it didn’t really hit the spot, so they’re turning to the real best Scooby-Doo movie ever made – the classic that is 1998’s Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island.

Since I saw Scoob movie which it didn't feel like a Scooby Doo movie to me.

I got to re-watch the best Scooby Doo movie here. pic.twitter.com/7tOJdAtPK8 — DarthPool #LucasOrder (@DarthPool99) May 16, 2020

It should be made clear, though, that some really did enjoy it.

Alright, first day done, those who have seen it, what were your thoughts on #SCOOB? *SPOILER* I LOVED IT!! pic.twitter.com/nolfhFaGWT — Ashton Hardy (@Jazz820) May 16, 2020

Painfully average but…Velma is hot. So, you know, there’s good and bad.

#SCOOB Painfully average. Animation, Design is great. Story was bleh, Blue Falcon was such a millennial twitch streamer. Velma is hot and a latino which is double hot. pic.twitter.com/3MwUAieuoN — Sweet Dandy 🔞 Commissions Closed 3/3 (@Sweet__Dandy) May 16, 2020

Seeing as we’re in the actual apocalypse, it would’ve been nice to get a better Scooby-Doo movie than the one we got.

It’s the end of the world, can we maybe do a little better than SCOOB? — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 16, 2020

WGTC’s own Matt Donato gave Scoob! a three-star review and described it as “an enjoyable-enough start” to a Hanna-Barbera universe, though he noted that it may leave “Mystery Inc. superfans feeling robbed of the Scooby-centric reboot that such a title suggests.”

You can make up your own mind by checking out Scoob! this weekend, as it’s now available to rent or buy. If you’ve already seen it, though, be sure to let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section.