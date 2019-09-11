Scooby-Dooby Doo, where are you? There’s no need to ask that anymore, as the ghost-busting Great Dane is returning to the big screen next year for Scoob!, an animated reboot of the dog and his Mystery Incorporated cohorts. We’re still waiting for a trailer for the movie, but various leaks have come our way recently that have given us our first looks at the gang. Or at least, most of them.

Today, however, we’ve got a few new images which reveal the redesigns for both Fred Jones and Velma Dinkley, as voiced by Zac Efron and Gina Rodriguez, respectively. Velma’s look is very classic, though slightly modernized, while Fred’s new outfit is considerably different from his traditional get-up. As you can see below, his shirt and sweater combo has been swapped for a tee and jacket and there’s no sign of his orange ascot.

We’ve already got a look at the film’s Scooby and Shaggy, who’ll be played by veteran voice actor Frank Welker and Will Forte, respectively, which means we’re just waiting for a look at Daphne Blake, who’ll be portrayed by Amanda Seyfried.

Of course, we also get a look at Muttley here, most known as Dick Dastardly’s snickering dog from Wacky Races. This reminds us that the USP of Scoob! is that it’ll pair the Scooby gang up with other classic cartoon characters from the Hanna-Barbera universe. As such, be on the lookout for Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg), Dynomutt (Ken Jeong) and Captain Caveman (Tracy Morgan). They’ll all be teaming up to defeat Dastardly, as voiced by Jason Isaacs.

For more, here’s the film’s synopsis:

Scooby-Doo is the hero of his own story in “SCOOB!,” the first full-length, theatrical animated Scooby-Doo adventure, which reveals how he and his best friend Shaggy became two of the world’s most beloved crime busters. The story takes us back to where it all began, when a young Scooby and Shaggy first meet, and team up with Daphne, Velma, and Fred to launch Mystery Incorporated.

This Friday marks Scooby-Doo’s 50th anniversary, so there’s a good chance that the trailer will arrive then, ahead of Scoob! diving into cinemas on May 15th. As always, stay tuned for more.