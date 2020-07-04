Watch: Scooby-Doo Teams Up With Elvira In First Trailer For Halloween Movie

Scoob! may have rebooted Mystery Inc. in a big-budget CGI way earlier this year, but the regular animated adventures of the ghost-busting teens aren’t going anywhere. This fall, Warner Bros. Animation releases their latest Scooby-Doo straight-to-video movie Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! And, as this first look trailer reveals, it’ll feature a couple of famous faces (or voices).

SYFY Wire exclusively unveiled the trailer, which teases a team-up with another spooky icon, Elvira, Mistress of Darkness (AKA Cassandra Peterson). Scooby, Shaggy and the gang will work with Elvira to discover the truth behind a bunch of jack-o-lantern monsters. And along the way, they’ll get some help from Bill Nye the Science Guy, who’s built the kids a hi-tech new Mystery Machine.

For more, here’s the synopsis for Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo:

“With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door-to-door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanterns, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!”

As you can see in this trailer, Batman villain Jonathan Crane AKA Scarecrow will be involved with the mystery, which is a fun connection to Scooby’s frequent crossovers with the Dark Knight. There are a few other cool easter eggs hidden in this trailer for hardcore fans to pick up on as well. For one, it’s set in Crystal Cove, the monster-filled town from Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated, and Daphne at one point cries out, “Jeepers, it’s the Creepers,” a play on the title of a classic Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? episode.

Furthermore, after the controversial recasting of Scoob!, fans should be pleased to hear all the usual voice cast again – that’s Frank Welker (Fred/Scooby-Doo), Grey DeLisle Griffin (Daphne), Kate Micucci (Velma) and Matthew Lillard (Shaggy). Don’t miss Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! on DVD and Digital HD this fall.