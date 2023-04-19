Scorsese and DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is set to be one of the longest movies this year

Martin Scorsese is at it again. After the marathon of epicness that was The Irishman, the director is now bringing us another lengthy tome of a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Killers of the Flower Moon is looking to set the record for the longest film this year with yet another staggeringly long runtime.

Adapted from the book by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (a long title, we know) and starring two of Scorsese’s favorite actors, the final cut for Killers of the Flower Moon is now locked in at a whopping three hours and 26 minutes, only three minutes shorter than 2019’s The Irishman. The Apple Original film will be debuting at Cannes International Festival next month before them heading to theatres the following month via Paramount Pictures and then finally on to Apple TV Plus.

Given that the director has a proclivity for long runtimes, many predicted that the film could be close to four hours long, though this has now been proven false. The story is reportedly filled with enough drama and true crime to take up that much time and keep audiences enthralled. The book has been adapted for screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese from Gran’s non-fiction book about the murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s. It goes into how the newly formed FBI investigated the murders reporting to a then 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover.

Alongside DiCaprio and De Niro, the film also stars Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal.