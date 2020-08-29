Scream 5 Motion Poster Teases The Return Of Ghostface

Returning star David Arquette has been talking about Scream 5 a lot recently as he promotes his newly-released documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette, which follows the actor’s attempts to gain acceptance and respect as a professional wrestler, 20 years after his previous stint in the industry saw him labeled a pariah and one of its most controversial ever figures.

The 48 year-old has reiterated several times that he’s hoping Neve Campbell follows in his and Courtney Cox’s footsteps and signs on to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, as well as his intention to ensure that the fifth installment in the franchise stands as a fitting tribute to longtime series director and horror icon Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

One thing he definitely didn’t mention though is that the movie was facing an imminent delay, which was announced yesterday when studio Paramount pushed Scream 5 from an unspecified date next year to January 2022, which is hardly surprising given that it was never locked into a concrete release date and Hollywood is still figuring out how to return to business as usual in a post-Coronavirus world.

To mark the news of the new date, the first motion poster has now arrived and teases the return of the iconic Ghostface, which you can check out below.

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020

With fans still waiting to find out if Neve Campbell is willing to return or not, and Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera the only cast members confirmed so far besides legacy players Arquette and Cox, the delay gives the team behind Scream 5 plenty of time to assemble the rest of the roster and fine-tune the script to ensure that it isn’t just the latest in a long line of sequels driven entirely by nostalgia.