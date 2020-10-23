Scream 5 Set Photos Reveal First Look At Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers

Gale Weathers is back and she’s already kicking up a storm online. New photos from the set of Scream 5 in North Carolina have revealed our first look at Courteney Cox in character as the tough-as-nails reporter, and fans are thrilled to see that she’s still rocking the same eye-catching sartorial style that she’s had since the 90s.

These images capture the ex-Friends star on location, dressed in a bright red pant suit, and as well as her fashion sense, the pics also reveal Gale’s hair in the movie. Cox’s character’s hair has gone through as many changes in the horror-comedy franchise as there’ve been Ghostface killers. This time, the actress is sporting a long dark look that matches how she styles it as herself. So, no crazy bangs here, for shame.

Cox is just one of four returning cast members appearing in Scream 5. She’ll be joined by ex-husband David Arquette, who plays her on-screen husband, Woodsboro Sheriff Dewey Riley, but given the on-off nature of their relationship, it’s possible that the pair may have split up since we saw them last in 2011’s Scream 4. Speaking of the fourth entry in the series, Marley Shelton is also back as Deputy Judy Hicks.

And, last but not least, there’s Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. She’s been chatting lately about how she’s gearing up to start shooting, too, so we may get some set pics of her as eternal survivor Sid sometime soon. There’s a theory going around that she could finally meet her end in the fifth movie as well, an idea that fans are desperately hoping isn’t true.

Of course, the cast is also filled out with a load of fresh talent, including Melissa Barrera, Jenny Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette and many more. If you fancy yourself a wannabe Gale and already have an idea of who’s behind the Ghostface mask this time, let us know your predictions in the comments. Or else wait to see Scream 5 in theaters in January 2022.