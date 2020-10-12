Scream 5 Star Says The Movie Has The Same Magic As The Original

There’s both a lot of excitement and trepidation over Scream 5. It’s exciting as it’ll be the first Scream movie in 11 years when it eventually arrives in cinemas, but folks are also nervous that it’ll fail to live up to the work of the late, great Wes Craven. So, it’s good to hear that one star of the production, which is shooting now, has promised that diehard fans will love the fifth entry in the meta horror-comedy series.

Kyle Gallner – known for his roles in the likes of Outsiders and Dear White People, and for playing Bart Allen on Smallville – spoke with Collider and attempted to lay any fears that we may have to rest. When asked if Scream 5 can live up to the hype and the high quality of the franchise, Gallner said it will, specifically comparing it to the 1996 original.

“Yes. And I’m the first one to be like, ‘Eh, ya know …’ No, no, no. What I found really, really cool about the script is there’s a lot of that kind of magic that the first one had, which is really cool. I think the people who love the original are gonna really dig this.”

While Scream 2 and 4 are generally well received (Scream 3, not so much), everyone agrees that the first one is the best, so Gallner’s comments are definitely encouraging. Radio Silence directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin made a big impact on the horror genre with their last movie, Ready or Not, so hopefully they can do so again with Scream 5. Whatever their vision for it is, it was clearly good enough to lure back legacy stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Collider notes that Gallner also praised the cast. Spyglass Media Group and Paramount have certainly brought together a talented bunch of familiar names and upcoming actors for the film, as in addition to the returning trio, the roster includes Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar. Marley Shelton also reprises her role as Deputy Judy Hicks from Scream 4.

Currently filming in North Carolina, Scream 5 is headed to theaters on January 14th, 2022.