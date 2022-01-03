‘Scream’ drops next week and fans already have it trending online

It’s been twenty-five years since a series of horrific killings terrorized the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, and fifteen years since Neve Cambell’s Sidney Prescott saved the town from yet another incarnation of the Ghostface killer, and now, fans are getting ready to tick off one more cliché on Randy’s list of horror tropes: this relaunch is a go.

In less than two weeks, fans of the venerable horror franchise can finally see the fifth installment of the Scream saga – perhaps in a nod to the trend of other franchise reboots – which has opted to relaunch with the same name as the first film in the series. The meta-horror series was the last franchise to be created by horror legend Wes Craven and has garnered a legion of fans that are already biting their fingernails in anticipation of seeing this new chapter play out on the big screen.

The relaunch will feature original cast members Cambell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette — the survivors of the prior four installments — as well as a new set of teenage potential victims for whoever is now lurking under Ghostface’s infamous mask. The newest additions to the twenty-five-year-old series include In The Heights‘ Melissa Barrera, The Boys’ Jack Quaid, Booksmart’s Mason Gooding, and Insidious: Chapter 2 actor, Jenna Ortega. Roger L. Jackson will be returning to his regular duties as the voice of Ghostface.

Craven was originally set to helm the latest offering but passed away from brain cancer before a fifth installment could be greenlit. The franchise was rebooted as a horror anthology television series and aired on MTV and, later, VH1 for three seasons between 2015 and 2019. After the closure of The Weinstein Company, Spyglass Media Group acquired the franchise rights to the series. In December 2019, the company announced the next film would feature returning cast members, as well as set up future movies with new actors.

Scream is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on January 14, 2022.