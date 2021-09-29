Scream Fans Can Now Stay In The Original Movie’s Iconic House For Halloween

Halloween is fast approaching, and that means it’s time for frights and scares aplenty.

Reboot culture is also in the air, and the Scream franchise has a new movie coming out in January 2022. To promote it, as well as give super fans a present for their dedication, Airbnb, Paramount and Spyglass Media has made it possible for lucky fans to stay the night in Stu Macher’s (Matthew Lillard) house from the first film. Not only that, fans will be led through the night by none other than Dewey Riley himself, David Arquette!

While the house is in California, original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson has made another exciting event for those fans who can’t travel to the house. It will be an online experience called, “Secrets to Scream” and is an all-access backstage pass. Fans will get both behind-the-scenes secrets of the original film and a few new ones if they’re lucky enough, of course. Such secrets, as Williamson says, are things only he knows, so you won’t get them from anywhere else.

If living inside Stu’s house for the night isn’t enough for you, perhaps the fact that all proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project foundation will be. Airbnb has decided to make a one-time donation to Ween Dream, an organization that, in the spirit of Halloween, provides free costumes to children in need. However, after that, 100% of the proceeds will go towards The Trevor Project and its mission of lowering suicide rates among LGBTQ+ teens.

From details in the house such as Ghostface’s knife marks to the infamous brick phone, there are plenty of Easter eggs for super fans to find and gawk over during their stay. There’s even a phone specifically designated to call Ghostface and ask him questions, but only if you dare to do so, of course. If you do, there’s always a possibility he may call back…

For more information involving pricing, RSVPing and specifics, see here for the official event page.