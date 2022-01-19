‘Scream’ fans notice huge hidden clue hinting at Ghostface’s identity

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for the new Scream movie. Please proceed with caution if you have yet to see the film.

Unlike every other slasher franchise, watching a Scream movie isn’t just a game of guessing who’s going to get killed ⏤ it’s also a game of guessing who’s doing the killing in the first place. The horror series has delivered some major shocks when it comes to the identity of the Ghostface killers in the past and this January’s legacy sequel is no different.

While the eventual reveal about the latest murderer(s) to attack Woodsboro comes as a surprise, the great thing is that there are clues to the truth hidden throughout that can be noticed during a rewatch. For instance, Scream fans have now picked up on a huge hint that’s so obvious, you’ll wonder why you didn’t see it the first time around. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers, people!

As shared by Redditor u/htfd1996 on the r/Scream subreddit, during the scene when Amber (Mikey Madison) goes down to her basement to get some more beer from the refrigerator, one shot shows what appears to be a Ghostface outfit hanging up on the wall behind her. This is a pretty hefty hint that Amber is one of the murderers herself.

The clue actually works on two levels. A little later on, Richie (Jack Quaid) ventures back down to the basement to get a beer for himself. The next thing you know, Ghostface has arrived. Eventually, it’s discovered that he’s Amber’s accomplice in the killings. When you watch it back, it appears that Richie went downstairs to go put on the Ghostface costume we see hanging up.

There’s some debate over whether this actually is a Ghostface outfit or just something that looks similar to it. Even if it is the latter, though, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin must’ve deliberately picked clothes that resemble Ghostface’s get-up as a nod to the dark truth about Amber.

The new Scream, which is full of super-smart easter egg and callbacks, is playing in theaters now.