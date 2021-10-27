Scream Is ‘A Love Letter In Every Way’ To Wes Craven’s Film

The Scream franchise is one of the most iconic in the horror genre. It has compelling characters, intertwining storylines, and a psychological touch that always leaves the killer with a well-thought-out reason for his or her madness.

As we prepare for the fifth film’s debut in Jan. 2022, interviews, trailers, and social media posts prove that the cast and crew are as in love with the whole experience as we are.

Of course, this is the first film in the franchise without Wes Craven. His untimely passing has been felt by those connected to the first movie through the latest addition, and Matt Bettinelli-Olin and Tyler Gillett say that Scream is a love letter in every sense of the word.

Empire shared quotes and an official image from the new Scream ahead of its latest magazine edition, which hits shelves tomorrow and features even more Scream news.

“This movie is a love letter in every way. For both of us, Scream would be on not just our top five movies that we love, but movies that shaped who we are as filmmakers.”

Scream Empire 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Quotes like the ones Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have given on their journey through the latest Scream installment have brought relief to fans who had a nervous feeling about this first movie in the franchise to not have Craven’s touch.

“There was no version of this story, for us, that would work without the three of them. They are the beating heart of these movies.”

Bringing three of the most notable Scream characters back together for another installment⏤namely Neve Campbell’s Sidney, Courteney Cox’s Gale, and David Arquette’s Dewey⏤is another ode to the knowledge and adoration of Gillett and Bettinelli-Oplin in terms of both the fanbase and the story they’re telling.

What does the future hold for the fate of our beloved trio? We’ll just have to wait to find out when Scream hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.