As horror fans still flock to theaters in their most valued Ghostface garb to catch the 2022 edition of Scream, the reboot has now surpassed an impressive milestone.

Scream (2022) solidifies its place as a love letter to the legacy and the beloved characters, cast, and crew behind the franchise. Marking the first installment of the series without Wes Craven, the film, under the direction of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence, tries to honor his vision by telling a gripping story in Woodsboro once more.

Now, Scream has surpassed $100 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far. The last film of the slasher franchise to bring in those numbers was 2000’s Scream 3, which was made on almost twice the budget of the latest addition to the series.

Scream hit theaters just three weeks ago, and the numbers seem promising enough to warrant a sixth film – which star Neve Campbell has already expressed keenness for.

Movie-goers worldwide are applauding Scream, with Rotten Tomatoes noting an aggregated audience rating of 82 percent. The film is resonating with critics, too, having a total score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and earning that coveted ‘Certified Fresh’ label.

If you’ve not yet seen Scream, you can still see the movie in theaters now.