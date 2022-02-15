‘Scream’ star joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Fresh off his turn in slasher smash-hit Scream, Jack Quaid has found his next big movie gig. The 29-year-old actor, also known for Amazon’s superhero series The Boys, is reportedly the latest familiar face to join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s next movie, Oppenheimer.

As inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer is a biopic based around the titular physicist’s involvement in the development of the atom bomb.

As per Deadline, sources tell them Quaid has signed up for the film, though Universal had no comment at this time. If accurate, Quaid joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek in what has to be one of Nolan’s strongest casts ever. The director’s frequent collaborator Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins, Inception), leads in the title role. It’s currently unclear which role Quaid could be filling.

Quaid — son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan — is never far from our screens right now. He’s set to feature in the third seasons of The Boys, in which he plays Hughie Campbell, and Paramount Plus animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, for which he provides the voice of Brad Boimler, both of which are coming later this year. His previous credits include the first two Hunger Games films, Logan Lucky, and Rampage.

Nolan’s first collaboration with Universal since his split from Warner Bros., Oppenheimer is the filmmaker’s second work to take place during World War Two after 2017’s Dunkirk. It is set to open in theaters on July 21, 2023. Not only is that a common slot for a Christopher Nolan movie, but it’s also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the atomic bomb’s release on Hiroshima in 1945. Expect this one to be among the most talked-about films of next year.