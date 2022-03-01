Scream star Mason Gooding has written a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman, explaining how the much-missed star influenced his career. The article comes as Variety celebrates Black History Month by publishing a series of essays from prominent Black artists celebrating the Black entertainment that made the biggest impact on them (also check out King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis’ ‘Letter to her Daughters‘).

Gooding singles out Black Panther for specific praise, with Boseman’s regal and dignified T’Challa having clearly made a huge impression on him.

Here’s Goodman on his first time watching Black Panther:

“It was in watching Chadwick as T’Challa that I began to believe in myself. I saw a version of myself, my brother, my friends, that I had only afforded myself in my wildest imagination; in this, I was not alone, but one of millions. For the first time in forever, I was meeting myself, and I liked what I saw.”

Goodman also talks about how Boseman’s T’Challa redefined for him (and many others) what a movie protagonist could be:

“Call me a skeptic, but the over-abundance of heroes, idols and icons that more often than not looked nothing like me eventually allowed my psyche to slip into the dangerous notion that perhaps the way I looked was not in line with how the rest of the world saw a “protagonist.” … I sat quietly amongst the audience, engrossed with a sense of communal pride as the movie began.”

Marvel Studios Reveals Official Chadwick Boseman Tribute Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

He goes on to praise Boseman for the entirety of his career and what he represented:

“I feel it worth mentioning that Chadwick Boseman was profound; he was entirely unique and prolific, on and off the screen or stage, and in all aspects of his life. For the rest of the world, his iconography and influence on the zeitgeist of entertainment today is something remarkable to bear witness to, like a time capsule of Black excellence that embodies how seeing, oftentimes, truly is believing.”

Goodman turned heads in Scream, though has also impressed with roles in Star Trek: Picard, Love, Victor, and Booksmart. His next major role is in HBO Max exclusive Moonshot, a science fiction romantic comedy. The story follows a pair of college students who sneak aboard a space shuttle to Mars in order to reunite with their (very) long-distance partners. Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor play the leads, meaning Gooding likely plays one of the Mars colonists being sought out.

Moonshot lands on HBO Max on March 31. Today also marks the digital debut of Scream, which is now available for purchase on all the usual streaming and rental platforms.