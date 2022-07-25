‘Scream’ star went undercover at Comic-Con in a Ghostface mask

Many stars were out at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend and while most made their presence known by appearing in panels etc. One Scream star found a better way to experience Comic-Con — as a fan.

Jack Quaid who made his debut in the iconic slasher franchise with Scream V walked the floor of Comic-Con dressed as Ghostface.

Taking to social media the star shared a photo of how he was able to check out the convention without being recognized by fans.

🔪Got to walk the floor a bit at #SDCC. Good times!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qq9Hef3fQJ — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

During his time in costume, Quaid managed to check out the booths and catch up with old friends. In the responses to his original post, he shared clips and images detailing his adventures.

Even while wearing the Ghostface mask Quaid couldn’t be too careful choosing to double up with a mask, under the mask.

Had to double mask though. You can’t be too careful. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/eGLOL8OqML — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 24, 2022

It seems like it was a fun day out at the convention for Quaid who is having a huge year with his successful roles in Scream and the latest season of The Boys which took social media by storm last month.

Quaid played Richie Kirsch in the Scream sequel reboot so the star is more than well enough acquainted with Ghostface to be impersonating him around the convention.

While The Boys just wrapped up season three on Prime Video the show will kick off filming very soon with reports claiming that the show will start production on Aug. 22. This could mean that fans won’t have to wait long before they get more of Quaid on their screens.