‘Scream VI’ directors extend an open invitation for the return of an OG franchise character

After over a year of anticipation, slasher spectacle Scream VI is set to premiere in theaters this week. And while hype around the movie has been unsurprisingly sky-high, one specific controversy has plagued the project ever since it was initially announced back in June 2022. Of course, the controversy at hand relates to the notable and unexpected absence of OG franchise character Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) in the sixth installment of the film series.

Upon the announcement that Campbell would not be returning, outrage immediately broke out on social media — with film fanatics and franchise diehards insisting that the narrative would be “dead” and “pointless” without the inclusion of Campbell. But if a recent interview with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett is of any indication, then perhaps the opportunity is still on the table for Campbell to make a surprise return.

In the aforementioned interview with CinePOP, the duo was asked if there was any chance of Campbell returning in the future. After a slight pause, the pair insisted that “they would love” for her to return for the seventh installment. Despite the good news, it’s worth noting that their answer was somewhat ambiguous. This is more than likely in relation to Neve’s negotiation issues with Paramount Pictures, rather than any actual beef with Bettinelli-Olpin or Gillett.

Of course, it remains unclear if Campbell will actually make a highly anticipated return somewhere down the line, but we’ll certainly be waiting with bated breath for the move to actually take place. Until then, horror heads can adhere to the sixth chapter’s madness when Scream VI slashes into theaters this Friday, March 10.