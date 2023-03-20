‘Scream VI’ is on track to become the horror franchise’s highest-grossing entry

Being that Scream is one of the most successful and profitable horror franchises in the history of the genre, it hardly comes as a surprise that the majority of films in the ever-popular series have surpassed $100 million at the box office. And while Wes Craven’s groundbreaking original sits at the top as the highest-grossing thus far, recently released slasher installment Scream VI is inching closer to becoming the franchise’s biggest and baddest of them all.

As per Bloody Disgusting, the extravagant whodunnit has greatly surpassed $100 million and instead accumulated a total of $116 million after only being in theaters for two weeks. Considering 2022’s Scream grossed $137 million at the worldwide box office, it’s more than likely that the franchise’s sixth chapter will surpass those rookie numbers. However, Scream VI undoubtedly has massive shoes to fill — especially when you consider 1996’s Scream touched $173 million.

With that being said, given the sixth movie’s skyrocketing popularity and brilliant marketing campaign, it’s an impressive feat to learn that the film is already close to surpassing last year’s feature — although Scream 2 followed similar success back in the ‘90s after being released just one year after Wes Craven’s OG project.

On the other hand, it could be argued that Scream VI hasn’t made even more money due to the notable absence of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and it being the first movie in the franchise to not feature David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Nevertheless, the horror franchise is trucking forward with plans of Scream 7 already on the table.

Scream VI is in theaters now.