‘Scream VI’ theory crosses its fingers for a shocking twist that definitely isn’t coming

If puns are the lowest form of comedy, then shock value is the lowest form of entertainment. Indeed, as the world gears up for a reality where Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, the Grinch, and Bambi receive some schlocky horror treatment, one has to wonder just how much longer we can afford having this unfunny, contrarian meta personality in the entertainment spotlight.

All of this to say that r/FanTheories, for what fun it brings to the more inventive imaginations, can quickly spiral into a hotbed of creatively-void drivel that wasn’t given any further thought than “how can we surprise the audience in the most deranged way possible,” as evidenced by one of the latest pitches to come out of a tiny corner of the Scream fandom.

One look at the title is all one needs to pump the brakes on any credibility for this one; the idea of Scream VI‘s killer being one of the reigning examples of the final girl archetype, one who’s made leaps and bounds in her recovery since the events of the first film, is, we daresay, unwritable.

Unsurprisingly, the rest of the thread was all but ready to soar down the throat of the original poster after this one.

On top of the possibility being the one of the biggest conceivable butcherings of any character in the horror genre, it’s not even an original idea.

And the one user that sided with the original poster had nothing to back up their argument beyond shock value.

Indeed, there’s reaching, and then there’s Iron Man getting resurrected, and then there’s Sidney Prescott donning the Ghostface mask. Fan theories may be ultimately harmless, but that doesn’t give anyone a pass from taking their own nonsense on the chin when warranted.