Seann William Scott says ‘American Pie’ wouldn’t get made today

The American Pie films made us laugh, squirm and look differently at baked goods and musical instruments when the series first began in 1999 and now original film star Seann William Scott said the idea would not work out in 2022.

“You know, I was having a conversation with a friend the other day, I was like, ‘you could never make American Pie these days.’ Some of the stuff in that movie, you would probably get arrested and probably go to jail for a long time if you did it. I think a lot of the broader comedies, a lot of the stuff that gave me a career, I don’t see there ever being an appetite for those sort of movies again. I mean, I could be wrong. I think some of the broad comedies can be fun but people are, it feels like, myself included, appreciating more of a witty, smart humor and good writing as opposed to just something kind of over-the-top.”

The man who portrayed Steve Stifler made the comments during an interview with the Jake’s Takes YouTube channel yesterday to promote his Welcome to Flatch television series. Scott added he did not entirely know what he was talking about and said he would love to see Stifler break the fourth wall and address the audience about a work.

“Seeing that character in that would be so much fun. I don’t know if that’s even possible, but that guy having to stop what he’s doing and talk about what he’s feeling and what’s going on I think would be very funny.”

Scott last appeared as the character in 2012’s American Reunion. As for the Pie-verse, it did get a direct-to-video release in 2020 dubbed American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules which we reported was more innocent than earlier films.