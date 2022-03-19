The crew of Avengers: Endgame had previously gone on in length about how Marvel Studios didn’t give them a script to avoid any unwanted leakage, but it seems the insistence on preserving the mystery led to some members of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes being completely befuddled by the whole experience.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan recently made an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote his new thriller Fresh. When the conversation inevitably turned to Bucky Barnes and his role in the MCU, the actor had the following to say about his experience working on one of the biggest movies in history.

I have to understand what I’m doing, which is why Endgame was really, kind of tough when we were shooting it… because you know, a lot of us didn’t read the scripts. I think there were only a few people that had read them and I was like, ‘F—k, I can’t…’ I mean granted, it was the Russos and there were a lot of trusting people, but… usually, I need to know what’s going on…

Endgame is not only the second highest-grossing movie of all time but also one of the most ambitious undertakings in the history of Hollywood due to its sheer scale. The Russo Brothers filmed the conclusion of a narrative that had been more than 10 years and 23 blockbuster movies in the making, bringing together an ensemble of superheroes and side characters that numbered in the dozens.

All things considered, I think it’s safe to say that the film was a monumental achievement, even if it came at the cost of a rather unconventional shooting process.